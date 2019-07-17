Flat tire possibly pierced by celebratory gunfire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Among the fireworks and festivities, it’s easy to lose another sound this month.

Celebratory gunfire is all too common over the holidays, with bullets being shot into the air, raining down wherever they fall.

Benjamin Gleespen, owner of Benjamin Tire, was working over the holiday when a customer came by with a flat.

“She was just driving and it went flat,” he explained. “Didn’t know what it was. Thought she ran over something.”

But she hadn’t, something had run into her tire, quickly causing a flat.

“Ended up being a bullet in a tire,” Gleespen said.

Turns out, it’s all too common over holidays in Nashville.

This same time last year, Metro Police were investigating after three people were inadvertently struck downtown, including a man visiting from California.

“I was extremely lucky where I got hit,” said Barry McKeever, who was hit in the shoulder. “Another foot here or there and it could’ve been a whole lot worse.”

January first rang in a New Year and a new gunshot victim.

This time, it was in South Nashville. A bullet pierced a home and a grandmother’s shoulder, but the family recognizes the situation could’ve been much worse.

“We gave God thanks after that happened. We were just like, ‘Thank you, Jesus,” said Guadalupe Rivera. “That was a wonderful way of starting the year.”

Gleespen believes the bullet was celebratory, given that the bullet pierced the tire but kept its shape. He hopes this serves as a warning for others in Madison.

“If that was an infant that it hit in the head, face, that would’ve done major damage,” Gleespen added. “If you don’t have a target, you shouldn’t be shooting a gun.”