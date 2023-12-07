WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A malfunctioning battery sparked a blaze in Williamson County early Tuesday morning, resulting in tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of damage to a house.

According to Williamson County Fire/Rescue, at approximately 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5, a 911 call came in about a structure fire on Coleman Road where the occupant was struggling to exit the house.

Officials said the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was first on scene and helped get the person from the burning home to safety. Then, Williamson Health Emergency Medical Services (EMS) watched over the uninjured occupant until family members arrived.

When Williamson County Rescue Squad Chief Bob Galoppi arrived at the scene, he reportedly found heavy flames coming from the front and rear of the structure.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue said units from five stations, as well as Williamson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) fire captains, responded to extinguish the blaze. First responders brought the fire under control with no reports of injuries.

According to officials, the fire — which was caused by a lithium ion battery malfunction from a flashlight — spread quickly and caused over $100,000 worth of damage to the home. However, since the bedroom door was closed, that room received little damage.

(Courtesy: Williamson County Fire/Rescue)

The American Red Cross is reportedly helping the homeowner at this time.

No additional details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the fire.

“Thank you to our partnering agencies for assistance on scene to ensure the responders and occupants were safe and supported!” Williamson County Fire/Rescue wrote on Facebook, naming Box 94, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Williamson County EMA, Atmos Energy, Williamson Health EMS, HB & TS Utility District, American Red Cross, and Williamson County Emergency Communications.