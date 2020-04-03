Flash flooding possible in Putnam County after dam failure

PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Flash flooding is possible Friday evening in areas below Perdue Farms in Putnam County after an earthing dam failed Friday afternoon.

Putnam County Emergency Management Director Tyler Smith said about 20 feet of water has already drained out of a 17-acre lake located around Perdue Farms and that water is running toward US 70 in Monterey.

Putnam County dispatch reported the failure around 5:47 p.m. A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11:45 p.m. Friday.

Water is expected to flow southwest between Verble Hollow and Perdue Farms.

Moderate flooding is possible for the area. Proceed to higher ground if you live in an area impacted by floodwater.

Stay tuned to News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.