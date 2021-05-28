Flags on display in Mt. Juliet for Memorial Day Weekend

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you drive down North Mt. Juliet Road this Memorial Day Weekend, you will see the red, white and blue on full display at Jones Family Park, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.

“We have out here approximately 250 American flags,” explained Max Wix, Commander of Tyler Cates American Legion Post 281. “This is our ninth annual presentation by the Exchange Club of West Wilson County and the American Legion Post 281.”

You can also buy and sponsor a flag yourself.

“We sell the flags for $30,” explained Nancy Britt, President of the Exchange Club of West Wilson County. “You can take them home with you, fly them all year long, or you can bring it back next year and we will re-fly it for you, but we love our flags flying. We love being on Mt. Juliet Road here. Everyone that drives by can see our flags waving in the wind.”

John “Tennessee” Bev Spickard

They also took the time to honor John “Tennessee” Bev Spickard for his five years of active service in the 4th Infantry Battalion and in the Vietnam War from 1969-1972, followed by his 50 years of active membership in the American Legion.

On a personal note, I bought and sponsored a flag in honor of my father, Warren Nolan, who served on the USS Bunker Hill in the Pacific during World War II. He recently passed away at the age of 97.