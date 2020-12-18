Flagman killed in Murfreesboro construction accident

Murfreesboro Police are investigating a construction accident that killed a 21-year-old man Thursday.

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a construction accident that killed a man on Butler Drive Thursday.

According to police, 21-year-old Nicholas Patrick Oliver died at the scene. They say the driver of a road grader was backing up to allow a dump truck to unload gravel when he backed over the flagman, unaware he was behind him. The incident happened around 12:30 p.m.

The construction workers were with Rollins Excavation and were completing shoulder work.

The fatal team is still investigating the incident. No charges are expected to be filed.

