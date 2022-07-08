NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Florida fugitive was taken into custody after police said he was found asleep in his vehicle in Madison on Thursday.

Metro Police said officers were called to an apartment complex located at 1600 Nesbitt Lane to help the manager remove a few individuals from the property. Authorities then reportedly found Brian Maxwell, 34, asleep in his vehicle with another woman.

After verifying their identities, MNPD said officers learned that Maxwell had a warrant out of Volusia County, Florida for assault with a deadly weapon.

As police searched his vehicle, authorities said they say they found nearly eight ounces of marijuana, a scale, unknown powder, and 12 needles. Metro Police documents said Maxwell admitted to being a heroin user, and that all the drugs were his.

Maxwell will soon be extradited back to Florida.