BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) – Five years have passed since a Brentwood restaurant found a small necklace with ashes inside.

Now, they’re hoping to reconnect the necklace with its owner before the two employees who’ve kept it all these years move away.

Marissa Brittle and her roommate have worked at Jefferson’s for years, but now they are planning to take a new job in North Carolina. Before they go, they want to reunite the urn necklace with its owner.

“We found it and know it’s very dear to someone’s heart,” Ashley Keusey said. “We want to make sure the owner finds it.”

The necklace was found next to a table five years ago and has remained in a filing cabinet. Jefferson’s employees are shocked that no one has come back to claim it.

“Honestly I would be heartbroken, because I know if I was in that situation where I lost something like that, I would really want it back,” Brittle said.

The loss of the necklace means a lot to both Brittle and Keusey as they each have their own necklace with her loved ones ashes inside. If they close before someone gets their loved one’s ashes back, it will break their hearts

“I really hope someone steps up today, a month from now, or even a year from now and gets it back.”

If no one claims the necklace before October 2023, the restaurant will give it to the Brentwood Police Department.