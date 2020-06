NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Five Points Pizza posted to their Facebook page on Monday afternoon to say that one of their employees at their Charlotte Avenue location tested positive for COVID-19.

The post went on to say that no other staff members are experiencing any symptoms at the moment. All staff are being tested for COVID-19 before going back to work.

