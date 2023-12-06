CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s (TBI) Drug Investigation Division and the Huntingdon Police Department led to five arrests, as well as the seizure of drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The TBI said agents and investigators have worked since July to target illicit drug activity in Huntingdon. Because of the evidence gathered during the investigation, the agency obtained a search warrant for a home in the 5100 block of Purdy Road.

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, authorities said TBI special agents joined members of the Huntingdon Police Department, the 24th Judicial Drug Task Force, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Big Sandy Police Department, and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to execute the search warrant. As a result, law enforcement discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

According to officials, the following five adults, who were inside the home when the search was conducted, were arrested and booked into the Carroll County Jail: