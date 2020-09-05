Fisk University probation is lifted, officials announce new off-campus location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After several years of being on probation, Fisk University has settled its accreditation.

“It was always financial,” said Jens Frederiksen, Executive Vice President for the university. “I think it’s important to single out that Fisk’s academics never really suffered or were never really ever in question.”

In 2017, Fisk was put on probation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission of College.

“We obviously made some personnel changes,” Frederiksen said. “We also tried to identify the individuals who were serving roles that would be expanded and in some ways had overlap.”



In a press release written by University officials, Frank Sims who serves as Chair of the Board of Trustees wrote:

“This exciting news is the product of a deliberate plan to build a sustainable and scalable business model for Fisk University. We have strengthened each of our major revenue streams, set fundraising records, grown enrollment, lowered the discount rate, improved the academic quality, strengthened our balance sheet and this SACS decision is a wonderful acknowledgement of Fisk’s outstanding progress.”

On September 2, Fisk was cleared of their probation status. Fisk was also granted permission to operate its first off-campus location in Clarksville. Details of its opening are forthcoming.