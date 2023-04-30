NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The 8th annual “Mac Sized” Bass Tournament will take place on Percy Priest Lake out of Fate Sanders Marina on Sunday, May 7.

Named after the late McCall “Mac” Alexander Carmichael, a young boy who was a patient at the hospital, the tournament raises money to support the Spiritual Care team at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

The Mac Carmichael fund directly funds the pastoral care department which is comprised of theologically and clinically trained chaplains who are skilled at offering spiritual support to pediatric patients and families in some of their most difficult and life-altering moments.

The fishing tournament will be held on Percy Priest Lake out of Fate Sanders Marina. For details and to register, click on this link.