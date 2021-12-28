ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A body was recovered from the Cumberland River in Cheatham County Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the body was spotted around 3:45 p.m. by a fisherman on the Cumberland River, near the old Kensworth plant.

Sheriff Mike Breedlove said details are preliminary, but it appears the body is a white male and has been in the water for a long time.

Authorities say the body has some tattoos, which are expected to help in the identification process.

There are currently no reports of missing persons in Cheatham County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in this case.