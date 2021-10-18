Fisherman killed after falling from boat on Percy Priest Lake

RUTHERFORD CO., Tenn. (WKRN) – The body of a fisherman who fell off the boat when trying to hook a fish has been recovered, according to Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency.

TWRA said the accident happened Monday morning just before 11 o’clock. Two men were fishing near the Jefferson Springs Recreation Area on Percy Priest Lake when one of them lost his balance.

TWRA said the second fisherman attempted to rescue the 56-year-old man by throwing out a flotation device and turning the boat back around in his direction. Sadly, the victim disappeared underwater.

Investigators said the victim was not wearing a life jacket at the time.

Multiple agencies responded and the man was found by Rutherford County Fire Rescue divers using side-scan sonar.

The name of the fisherman who died has not been released.