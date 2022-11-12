DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Members of the Middle Tennessee community came together on Saturday for a fundraiser supporting a member of the Dickson County Sheriff’s Office, who is currently battling brain cancer.

The Fish Fry Fundraiser for Capt. Trevor Daniel was held at Venue 912 in Dickson, featuring a fish fry, a car show, a bake sale, raffles, and a silent auction.

The event — which was attended by law enforcement officers, elected officials, and other Dickson County community members — was made possible by numerous volunteers.

In fact, Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis and his team even cooked the fish.

According to Dickson County Sheriff Tim Eads, the benefit raised about $71,000, all of which will go towards Daniel’s medical bills.

Daniel, who has served the Dickson County community for 22 years as a law enforcement officer, heads up the criminal investigation unit at the sheriff’s office.