LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first Tennessee location for BJ’s Wholesale Club is set for the middle of the month, the company announced this week.

The La Vergne club will open Wednesday, June 14, at 543 Industrial Blvd, marking the Massachusetts wholesaler’s first step in the Tennessee market—its 19th state to have a club.

“We can’t wait to open our doors to the La Vergne community at BJ’s brand-new club,” Club Manager Christopher Kelly said. “We’re thrilled to be a part of this momentous occasion as BJ’s Wholesale Club expands into the state of Tennessee, bringing the unbeatable value and incredible savings to our newest members in Rutherford County. Our entire team is extremely proud to have this remarkable opportunity and impact the communities where we work and live in a positive way.”

In addition to the membership warehouse club, the site will have a BJ’s Gas location offering members low fuel prices and extra savings opportunities. The fuel station opened Friday, June 2, offering regular, premium and diesel fuels, according to the wholesaler.

BJ’s is offering a limited-time founding member offer for local shoppers interested in joining the club now through Thursday, June 15, the wholesaler announced.

For more information on membership prices, visit BJ’s La Vergne online HERE.

BJ’s Wholesale Club is also planning to open another location at RiverGate Mall in Madison/Goodlettsville and in Mt. Juliet. Construction on the RiverGate Mall club is ongoing.