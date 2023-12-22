FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin first responders fought a fire that broke out at Edley’s Bar-B-Que in Berry Farms Thursday night while the restaurant was full of people.

The Franklin Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the commercial structure fire off Peytonsville Road just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 21. When units arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke showing from the outside of the building.

After investigating, personnel said they discovered a fire in one of the smoker rooms that had spread to the rafters.

According to Franklin Fire Investigator David Edge, the heat activated the automatic fire sprinkler system, which helped slow the spread of the blaze, protecting customers, employees, and the building. Then, crews used handlines to completely extinguish the fire.

Edge said staff members reported hearing a loud pop, followed by a power outage. The employees reportedly opened the door to the smoker room, saw sparks, evacuated the building, and called 911.

The fire originated above the small smoker at the exhaust vent stack to the roof, Edge said, adding that pipe insulation had fallen and allowed the hot pipe to transfer heat to the OSB board covering the flashing, so it eventually caught fire and then the flames spread to the wooden rafters.

Since smoke in this area of the restaurant is normal due to the smokers, the fire was burning for a while before employees discovered it, according to Edge.

The fire investigator estimated the damage at less than $20,000 since the blaze was limited to the room of origin, which is separate from the restaurant’s interior.

According to officials, no injuries were reported and Edley’s Bar-B-Que is expected to reopen soon.