BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews from Brentwood Fire and Rescue and the Franklin Fire Department teamed up to fight a Sunday structure fire.

Brentwood fire officials posted on social media around noon on Sunday, Oct. 9 that units were at the scene of a fire in the 9000 block of Fallswood Lane, with initial crews reporting heavy smoke showing from the roof.

According to Brentwood Fire and Rescue, first responders attacked the blaze from the inside before flames erupted from the roof.

(Source: Brentwood Fire and Rescue) (Source: Brentwood Fire and Rescue)

Then, shortly after 1 p.m., the department announced that the fire was under control, adding that crews would stay on scene for several hours to perform salvage and overhaul operations, as well as help the fire marshal with the initial investigation.

Two people in the home at the time of the fire reportedly managed to escape without being injured.