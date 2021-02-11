First of Taylor Swift’s re-recorded hit songs to be released

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Taylor Swift will release a re-recorded version of her hit song “Love Story” Thursday night, the pop star announced on Twitter.

In a tweet, the 31-year-old said “I’m thrilled to tell you that my new version of Fearless (Taylor’s Version) is done and will be with you soon.”

Swift said the album will have 26 songs, including six “never before released songs from the vault.”

The pop star announced in 2019 that she planned to re-record her songs after her catalog was purchased by music manager, Scooter Braun.

At time time, she explained she had signed with Universal Music Group instead of staying at Big Machine because she knew that re-signing would only result in her not owning her future work.