First Juneteenth celebration planned in Winchester, TN

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — There is now a date and time set for the first ever Juneteenth celebration in Winchester, Tennessee.

For the last 155 years, that day, known as Juneteenth or Freedom Day, has been celebrated across the U.S. in honor of the liberation of African Americans from slavery.

The Juneteenth Community Celebration, planned for Sunday, June 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Old Cowan Road Neighborhood Park, was organized by The CUSP for Change, a community advocacy group formed in Winchester earlier this month.

Organizers said the event is designed to support black-owned businesses and celebrate the often-neglected history of black Americans who were formerly enslaved.

A hand-washing station will be set up on the premises, and gloves, masks and hand sanitizer will be available. Security will also be present to ensure the safety of the attendees.

