WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The first day of school will be delayed in Warren County after strong storms moved across the area on Monday.

Warren County’s Director of Schools Dr. Grant Swallows made the announcement Monday evening stating that multiple school buildings remained without power.

“At this time, multiple school buildings are without power and one school sustained damage that needs to be addressed quickly,” said Dr. Swallows.

The district was slated to have their first day of school on Tuesday, August 8. However, as cleanup and power restoration efforts remain underway, students will now begin the school year on Wednesday, August 9.

Dr. Swallows apologized for the inconvenience and an “urorthodox” beginning to the new the school year.

“With no power and concerns over the state of some of our buildings once power is restored, I have no choice but to delay the start of school until Wednesday, August 9t,” said Dr. Swallows in a released statement. “I apologize for the very unorthodox beginning of the school year. I wish all that are struggling with storm damage the best.”

Caney Fork Electric, which provides power to Warren, White and Van Buren County, reported that “thousands” of customers were without power on Monday following severe weather. The electric company said crews have had to replace broken power poles and will remain at work until power is restored.