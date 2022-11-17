ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) – Plans for the Global Mall in Antioch have been in the works for years now. Since the lot was left abandoned, city leaders have been looking to transform the area.

On Thursday, the city held its first input planning meeting inside the Southeast Nashville Public Library. It’s the first step to getting closer to changing the area.

“What are people thinking to better the community?” questioned Juliaett Worrell, who attended the meeting.

Another man, Randy Cordell, said community members have noticed “the growth taking place. The more we’re going to need to have the right things here before too much growth happens.”

Inside the library, dreams are slowly becoming reality. Residents got the chance the see the plans, give feedback and ask questions.

“Vanderbilt coming in will be great, we love that part of it. If we put everything around it, connected to that, that really fits the community well, I think everyone would love that,” said Cordell.

Back in March, Mayor John Cooper announced the city’s purchase of the site, with Vanderbilt University Medical Center leasing part of the property; however, months later and the deal is not set in stone.

“We’re still in negotiations. We’re still working out the lease terms. I know that people are anxious, it’s a long process when you’re talking about such a large juggernaut like Vanderbilt coming into space to lease any kind of space really,” explained Councilwoman Joy Styles.

For years, the empty lot has sat vacant, attracting crime and drag racing, and residents have noticed.

“The mall has got a bad rep based on things back in the day,” said Worrell.

“The steps moving forward are going to be a high-quality addition to our community here, they’re been disappointed so far with this space in a lot of ways,” explained Cordell. “It was never developed in a good way, so many empty spaces and that kind of is a blight on the community.”

News 2 confirmed within the next couple of weeks, fencing will be going up around the mall, not only to start breaking-ground but keep out constant crime.

“We are no longer going to be to have fast and furious events on-site, and that really was part of the program was that that site was available for those people to come and sit on. Even right now, we have semi’s that come and sit overnight, I mean their trespassing, so that’s annoying to watch,” said Styles.

If you could not attend the meeting, you can CLICK HERE to stay engaged with the plans.