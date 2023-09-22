MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Saturday, the city of Mt. Juliet is holding its first annual ‘Live Like Ambria Day.’

Ambria McGregor passed away in December after she and a friend were in a car accident.

“Every second of every day you, if you’re a parent that lost a child, you are thinking about it,” said Brittney McGregor, Ambria’s mother. “Ambria embodied everything about living life to the fullest, she didn’t miss a moment.”

From Ambria’s celebration of life to the support from classmates and friends, the community continues to rally around the McGregor family. Recently, a memorial bench was placed at Charlie Daniels Park. “In my opinion, which is very biased, it’s the most beautiful thing in the park,” Brittney said.

Brittney told News 2 the spot holds a special place for the family. “We would play on these courts and cool off under this tree. But the sun sets right over there. And that’s our jam, the sunsets.”

As Brittney continues to find ways to keep her daughter’s memory alive, the McGregors also started the non-profit, Ambria’s Oasis. “The goal is to host weekend retreats for parents that are dealing with the heartache that we are dealing with.”

Brittney said it’s their way of giving back to a community that they continue to lean on.

“I told my husband we are never leaving Mt. Juliet,” she said. “This community has been nothing short of amazing.”

The Live Like Ambria Day event is expected to last all day on Saturday at Charlie Daniels Park – kicking off with an 8 a.m. 5K.

There will also be a sand volleyball tournament, kids activities, and live music until sunset with a balloon release.

Everyone is welcome—you are asked to wear Ambria’s favorite color, purple.