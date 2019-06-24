Fireworks stands begin popping up across Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Fourth of July will be here before you know it and fireworks stands have begun popping up all around Middle Tennessee.

Each county and city has its own set of rules when it comes to personal fireworks displays.

In Davidson County, you won’t find any fireworks stands as shooting off fireworks is illegal but possessing them is not a crime.

In Clarksville, fireworks can be purchased within city limits but only set off from July 1 through July 5 and between the hours of 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Since fireworks stands are already open and the complaints have started coming in about fireworks being set off. It is a… Posted by Clarksville Police Department on Sunday, June 23, 2019

Some stands provide information to customers to make certain they know the rules.

“A lot of people are new to the area and you can’t shoot fireworks everywhere so they don’t have very much experience with it,” said Jesi Seifert with Surefire Fireworks.

If you want to leave it to the professionals, News 2 is once again broadcasting the downtown Nashville Fourth of July fireworks display.

Our coverage begins at 9 p.m. on-air and online.