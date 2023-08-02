LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — After investigating a “shots fired” call at Lebanon High School Wednesday afternoon, authorities reportedly determined the noise was not from a threat, but instead what they called “foolish behavior.”

Deputies with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office were reportedly dispatched to the high school around 1:30 p.m. alongside officers from the Lebanon Police Department. According to the sheriff’s office, someone had reported what sounded like gun shots inside the building.

However, dispatchers quickly were able to confirm through a School Resource Officer that the noise heard within the school was from students setting off fireworks inside a bathroom, police reported.

The incident was still under investigation Wednesday afternoon. In a social media post regarding the incident, the sheriff’s office said it is “committed in providing our schools with a safe environment and foolish behavior will not be tolerated.”

Wilson County Schools spokesperson Bart Barker also issued a video statement on Twitter, which can be viewed here.