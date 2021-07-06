Fireworks may have sparked house fire in Mt. Juliet

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine if fireworks played a role in sparking a fire that destroyed a home in Mt. Juliet late Monday night.

The Mt. Juliet Fire Department responded to a report of flames just before midnight at the residence on West Yorkshire Court, off Devonshire Drive.

The roof of the home collapsed and the residence appeared to be destroyed as a result of the fire.

Neighbors told first responders that no one was home at the time.

They added that people in the neighborhood had set off fireworks around the time of the fire, so investigators will work to determine if the fireworks were involved in causing the fire.

Debris from fireworks was found in the street nearby.

No additional information was immediately released.