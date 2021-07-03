Fireworks, Food, Fun: July 4th festivities in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Independence Day celebrations are in full swing across Middle Tennessee. Many communities are starting early with festivities held July 3rd. Here’s a list of events happening on July 4th.
Nashville
Nashville will once again host it’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration.
More Details
- Free event in downtown Nashville
- Concerts start around 4 p.m.
- Music stage at First and Broadway, Brad Paisley headlines
- Music stage at Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville Symphony Orchestra
- Fireworks expected around 9:30 p.m.
Franklin
After canceling last year’s event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Franklin is bringing back Franklin on the Fourth.
More Details
- Activities in downtown Franklin 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Fireworks, fun, and games at Harlinsdale Farm
- 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
Gallatin
The city of Gallatin will host the Sumner County Independence Day celebration on July 4th.
More Details
- Located at Triple Creek Park
- Starts at 2 p.m.
- Free and open to the public
- Mountain of foam, live music, food and ends with Fireworks!
Goodlettsville
Goodlettsville’s Independence Day celebration will take place on the 4th.
More Details
- Located at Moss-Wright Park
- Starts at 4:00 p.m. ends with Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.
- Kid Zone, $10 all day ticket
- Food Vendors – Bob’s Fish Fry, Linda’s Perfect Platters, Kona Ice of North Nashville, and Moose City Ice Cream
La Vergne
The free Patriotic Picnic in the Park will be held once again in La Vergne on July 4th.
More Details
- Located at Veterans Memorial Park
- Gates open at 5:30 p.m.
- Music starts at 6:00 p.m.
- Food vendors onsite
- Fireworks start at dark
Lebanon
The city of Lebanon will host all day events on the 4th of July.
More Details
- Located at James E. Ward Agriculture Center
- Festivities start at 10:00 a.m.
- Official event starts at 6:00 p.m.
- Food, Fun, Fireworks
- Evermean Evergreen Cloggers, U.S. ARMY Band performances
- 9:00 p.m. fireworks display
Watertown
Watertown’s Stars, Stripes, and Squirtguns July 4th parade is back this year.
More Details
- Begins on East Main Street, Public Square
- Bring your squirt guns and water balloons
- Parade marches at 3:00 p.m.
- No-squirt zone at end of parade
