Fireworks, Food, Fun: July 4th festivities in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Independence Day celebrations are in full swing across Middle Tennessee. Many communities are starting early with festivities held July 3rd. Here’s a list of events happening on July 4th.

Nashville

Nashville will once again host it’s Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th celebration.

More Details

Free event in downtown Nashville

Concerts start around 4 p.m.

Music stage at First and Broadway, Brad Paisley headlines

Music stage at Ascend Amphitheater, Nashville Symphony Orchestra

Fireworks expected around 9:30 p.m.

Franklin

After canceling last year’s event amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Franklin is bringing back Franklin on the Fourth.

More Details

Activities in downtown Franklin 11 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Fireworks, fun, and games at Harlinsdale Farm

6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Gallatin

The city of Gallatin will host the Sumner County Independence Day celebration on July 4th.

More Details

Located at Triple Creek Park

Starts at 2 p.m.

Free and open to the public

Mountain of foam, live music, food and ends with Fireworks!

Goodlettsville

Goodlettsville’s Independence Day celebration will take place on the 4th.

More Details

Located at Moss-Wright Park

Starts at 4:00 p.m. ends with Fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

Kid Zone, $10 all day ticket

Food Vendors – Bob’s Fish Fry, Linda’s Perfect Platters, Kona Ice of North Nashville, and Moose City Ice Cream

La Vergne

The free Patriotic Picnic in the Park will be held once again in La Vergne on July 4th.

More Details

Located at Veterans Memorial Park

Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Music starts at 6:00 p.m.

Food vendors onsite

Fireworks start at dark

Lebanon

The city of Lebanon will host all day events on the 4th of July.

More Details

Located at James E. Ward Agriculture Center

Festivities start at 10:00 a.m.

Official event starts at 6:00 p.m.

Food, Fun, Fireworks

Evermean Evergreen Cloggers, U.S. ARMY Band performances

9:00 p.m. fireworks display

Watertown

Watertown’s Stars, Stripes, and Squirtguns July 4th parade is back this year.

More Details

Begins on East Main Street, Public Square

Bring your squirt guns and water balloons

Parade marches at 3:00 p.m.

No-squirt zone at end of parade

