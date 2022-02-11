HERMITAGE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 22-year-old man was charged early Friday morning after police said a fireman’s vehicle was stolen from a Hermitage gym.

According to police, on Dec. 8, 2021, a fireman was working out at Planet Fitness located at 3434 Lebanon Pike. When he went back to the locker room, police said he noticed his keys were missing, and his 2009 Mazda 5 was no longer in the parking lot.

Officers said they reviewed surveillance footage and saw Nathan Page scan an access card as he entered the gym, then went straight to the locker room. Page was then reportedly seen on camera entering the vehicle and taking off. Page’s information was then obtained from the gym.

A warrant said days later, a Metro Nashville police officer said he spoke with Page’s parents who said Page had turned himself into a rehab facility in Burns, Tennessee, and gave the stolen car keys to a nurse. The firefighter then reportedly picked up the vehicle at the rehab facility.

Page was charged with vehicle theft.