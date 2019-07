NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Firefighters were called to a business at the corner of Murfreesboro Pike and Cleveland Avenue around 4:30 Wednesday morning.

When crews arrived to Eazy E Repair and Detail, they saw smoke and flames coming from the roof of the building.

There were no reported injuries and it’s unclear how this fire stated.

