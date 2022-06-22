CHAPEL HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — Chapel Hill and Franklin Fire Departments were recognized for saving a 5-year-old boy’s life.

According to firefighters, at 2 p.m. crews responded to a call of a little boy’s arm stuck in a pool jet drain. The pool was drained, so the boy would not drown.

Chapel Hill Fire responded and after multiple attempts, they called the Franklin Fire Department for help.

Franklin crews used heavy machinery to break the concrete and then removed the boy’s arm from the drain. This took hours and more than 15 first responders.

Chapel Hill Fire Chief Matthew Stout said crews had to exercise extreme caution as they were using heavy machinery near the boy’s head.

The boy’s family was very grateful for their efforts. Summer has just begun, but this pool remains closed as it will need serious repairs.