FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple firefighters were treated for injuries after battling a house fire in Williamson County Tuesday.

Just after 1 p.m., crews were dispatched to a home on Lancelot Lane for reports of a two-story house on fire.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke fire in the first-floor family room which extended up to the second floor.

Crews were able to eventually put out the fire, but three firefighters suffered minor injuries. Two of them were taken to Williamson Medical Center for evaluation while the third was treated at the scene.

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said the home was unoccupied at the time, so no residents were hurt. The homeowner called 911 upon returning home and discovering the fire, and a neighbor was also said to have called 911.

Damages have been estimated at $400,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.