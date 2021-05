NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Fire Department is on the scene of an active apartment fire in South Nashville.

Emergency crews were called to the Brentwood Oaks Apartments around 8:15 p.m. Monday night. Firefighters have called for more personnel to help manage the scene.

The apartment complex is located near Old Hickory Boulevard and Nipper’s Corner. One viewer told News 2 smoke and flames could be seen from several miles away.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.