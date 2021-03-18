Firefighters battling fire at office building in South Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department is responding to a fire at a South Nashville office building.

The call came in shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday night at 2803 Foster Avenue. According to Nashville Fire Department, fire crews located the fire inside the roof area of the building and are actively working to extinguish the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time. The scene is still active and the cause will be determined later.

This is at least the second large fire that Nashville Fire Department has battled Thursday evening. Earlier, crews were fighting to put out a fire at an East Nashville building that was under construction.