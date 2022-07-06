MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters across Middle Tennessee have been busy putting out brush fires along with fires sparked by fireworks following the Fourth of July weekend.

Mt. Juliet Fire Chief Jamie Luffman said firefighters have put out 15 fires since a burn ban was put in place on June 20. Luffman told News 2 since the Fourth of July, the department has put out around seven.

However, fires are not just happening in Mt. Juliet.

Dickson also issued a burn ban Wednesday, July 6, due to the unrelenting heat. All outdoor burning falls under the burn ban, including bonfires.

Meanwhile, in Montgomery County a burn ban is also in place. Yesterday, firefighters in Clarksville put out a 50-plus-acre fire.

The assistant fire chief told News 2 one firefighter is now home recovering after they were taken to the hospital due to a heat-related injury.

In Mt. Juliet, Luffman said they’ve battled similar fires since the burn ban was put in place.

“Dumpster fires, trash fire, grass fires, mulch fires, we’ve seen it all, and it’s the same thing in Nashville, Murfreesboro and the surrounding areas,” Luffman said.