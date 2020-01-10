Firefighters battle hay bale fire in Maury County

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Firefighters spent an estimated three hours working to extinguish a hay fire on a trailer in Maury County Thursday night.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, firefighters responded around 6 p.m. to a reported hay fire on Campbellsville Pike at Sequoya Trail. When crews arrived, they said they found eight round bales in flames atop a trailer.

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

(Courtesy: Maury County Fire Department)

The people hauling the trailer were able to disconnect it and pull their truck away, firefighters explained.

“Hay is nearly impossible to extinguish, so units set up positive pressure fans and used a leaf blower to expedite the process of burning the bales up,” a fire department spokesperson said in a statement.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.