Firefighters investigating two-alarm fire at mixed-use facility in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Fire Department is working to determine how many people were displaced after a fire ripped through a mixed-use facility on West Kirkland Avenue near Gallatin Pike in East Nashville late Friday night.

According to Kendra Loney with Nashville Fire Department, firefighters were paged out to a commercial fire around 10:45 p.m. Dispatchers received reports that clients and patrons at the time inside the building were trapped. Coincidentally, a medical unit was nearby at an unrelated call at the time and confirmed to NFD that there were heavy smoke and flames coming from the structure.

When firefighters arrived, they found one person trapped on the roof of the building that they were able to rescue as well as one person already outside the building.

The fire was contained to the one building and has since been knocked down. Firefighters have since begun trying to put out any hot spots that may be in the building to prevent the building from reigniting.

(Source: Hector Gardea, News 2)

Smoke could be seen from a mile away on Trinity Lane at Gallatin Pike (Source: Denard Jones / Twitter @denardj23)

NFD said that the warehouse-type structure was subdivided into several businesses and that there were residential units on the second floor of the structure. Property management has been contacted to determine how many people were in the building to make sure everyone got out safely, but currently, it is unclear how many people were inside at the time. American Red Cross will be notified to help the residents displaced once a definitive number of residents displaced is determined.

A dog training business located at the rear of the building may have had animals inside at the time of the fire. So far, some owners have been reunited with their pets but it is unclear if there were any other animals in the building.

NFD reports that the damage to the building was quite extensive, and investigators will determine if any of the structure will be usable after the fire. It is believed that the residential portion on the second floor, however, is a total loss. At this time, it is unclear what type of businesses operated inside the building, and firefighters are taking extra precautions to ensure that there isn’t anything left in the building that could ignite or explode.

Fire crews are expected to remain on the scene through the night and into the morning hours Sunday. Crews continue to be rotated in and out of the building to prevent heat-related injuries or illness.

So far, there is no word on a cause of the fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.