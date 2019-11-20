Firefighter suffers minor injuries battling East Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Nashville firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in East Nashville Wednesday.

Nashville Fire Department crews responded to the call around 4 p.m. in the 700 block of Myrtle Street in East Nashville.

NFD says crews were able to contain the fire to the back of the property. They said the home had a double-roof system that made it difficult to reach until the layers were pulled back.

According to the fire department, one firefighter was injured with minor burns to the hands and legs. He was transported to a local hospital.