Firefighter injured in South Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A firefighter with the Nashville Fire Department was injured in a fire at a South Nashville home early Friday morning.

The fire began around 2:30 a.m. at home on Glencliff Road.

Crews found heavy flames coming from the right side of the home upon their arrival.

A woman was the only occupant of the home and was able to make it outside, according to the Nashville Fire Department. A dog and cat are unaccounted for.

A firefighter was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment of second-degree burns to the wrist.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.