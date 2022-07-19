HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department is asking for prayers after a firefighter was injured on the scene of a vehicle fire in Hickman County.

Crews responded to the scene of a tractor-trailer fire in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 just before 10 p.m. Monday night.

According to the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department, while working at the scene, a vehicle struck one of their firetrucks. The fire department says one of their crew members was injured in the crash and had to be airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The extent of the firefighter’s injuries remains unknown at this time. News 2 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information on the crash.

No other information was immediately available.