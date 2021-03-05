Firefighter injured battling house fire in Whites Creek

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville firefighter has been transported to a hospital after being injured while battling a house fire in the Whites Creek area Friday morning.

Firefighters responded just before 6 a.m. to a reported fire at a residence on Lickton Pike, just off Interstate 24.

When crews arrived, they said there was heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage of a home at the location.

One firefighter was transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center with a shoulder injury, according to the fire department.

No additional information was immediately released.