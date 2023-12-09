WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 48-year-old McMinnville man was taken into custody Thursday after a drug search warrant was executed in Warren County.

The McMinnville Police Department along with deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents executed the search warrant Thursday at a home on Molly Lane in McMinnville.

The warrant was for suspect Timothy Trainer.

The McMinnville Police Department reported a search of Trainers’ vehicle revealed four pistols, approximately six grams of meth, and he had approximately $250.00 cash on him.

(Courtesy: McMinnville Police Department)

A search of the property revealed approximately 377 grams of meth, approximately 322 hydrocodone pills, approximately nine oxycodone pills, approximately 44 suboxone pills, four long guns, scales, numerous baggies and more than $11,000 in cash.

Timothy Trainer (Courtesy: McMinnville Police Department)

Trainer was booked into the Warren County jail on multiple charges. His bond was set at $66,000.