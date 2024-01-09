PUTNAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were taken into custody after search warrants were executed at two properties in Putnam County last week.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office drug task force and SWAT team executed the search warrants on McClain Road and Southfork Road on Friday, Jan. 5.

(Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Jacqueline Stover (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Stover (Courtesy: Putnam County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives located three pounds of marijuana, firearms, an assortment of THC vape cartridges and gummies, ammunition and currency, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jacquline Stover was taken into custody and charged with manufacture, sell and delivery of marijuana. Robert Stover was arrested on an active arrest warrant for a probation violation.