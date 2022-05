MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews with the Nashville Fire Department (NFD) were called to a two-alarm fire at a Madison shopping mall early Thursday morning.

NFD said crews located the fire at 150 Gallatin Pike South. Officials said it started in a storage area at the Gimme A $5. When firefighters arrived it was spreading through the ceiling of several businesses.





Crews responded to a fire reported at a Madison shopping center early Thursday morning. (Courtesy: Nashville Fire Department)

Firefighters extinguished the fire and began to ventilate all the businesses.

No injuries were reported.