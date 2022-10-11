FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Los Compadres Mexican grocery store and restaurant was significantly damaged after a fire broke out Monday night.

Officials said firefighters were dispatched to the store, located in the 1300 block of West Main Street, just before midnight after a passerby saw smoke and called 911. Firefighters arrived on scene and prevented the flames from spreading to the adjacent businesses. No one was inside at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

According to officials, the fire started in the kitchen, but did not appear to have been caused by cooking. Officials have not ruled out an electrical failure as the cause.

The building is not equipped with automatic fire sprinklers and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The damage is estimated at $250,000, according to officials.