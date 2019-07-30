Fire set at crowded downtown Nashville arcade bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have charged a 29-year-old woman accused of intentionally setting fire to the wall of a downtown Nashville beercade early Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to HQ Beercade on Second Avenue South for a report of a fire inside the business.

When police arrived, they said they found Caroline Bradley in front of the wall that had been set on fire.

Employees used fire extinguishers to put out the fire.

They showed officers security footage that reportedly showed the suspect standing next to the wall, igniting a piece of cardboard, then placing it against the wall of the beercade to start a fire.

The beercade was open at the time of the incident, so employees and customers were inside.

Police did not reveal the extent of the damage to the business.

Bradley was booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated arson.