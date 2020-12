The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a train derailment Saturday evening involving tank cars with propane. PHOTO: MFRD

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a train derailment Saturday evening involving tank cars with propane.

According to MFRD, two tank cars loaded with propane overturned on General Mills Drive in south Murfreesboro.

MFRD’s Haz Mat team and CSX employees determined there were no leaks and found no immediate danger to the public.

No injuries were reported.