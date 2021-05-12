Fire inside Vanderbilt hospital parking garage damages multiple vehicles

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Multiple vehicles have been damaged after a fire inside a parking garage at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Wednesday morning.

The Nashville Fire Department responded around 8 a.m. to a fire at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center East Garage on Medical Center Drive, which is right off 21st Avenue South.

When firefighters arrived, they said they observed a vehicle in flames inside the basement of the garage.

The fire nearly spread to several other nearby vehicles, causing visible smoke damage to at least four of them.

People were urged to avoid the area of the parking garage, as crews worked to extinguish the fire, which the fire department said was out by 8:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire has not been disclosed and remains under investigation.