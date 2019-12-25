Fire forces evacuation of Trousdale County nursing home

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A nursing home in Trousdale County was evacuated Christmas morning due to a reported fire inside the facility.

Hartsville-Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department responded early Wednesday morning to Hartsville Convalescent Center on East McMurry Boulevard.

When firefighters arrived, they said a worker had been able to extinguish the fire from a vent fan. Firefighters were able to evacuate residents from the facility and clear smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

