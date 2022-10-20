SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Spring Hill family is without a home Thursday morning after a devastating fire.

Spring Hill Fire Department were the first responders on the scene just after 11 p.m. Wednesday

The fire spread through a home in the Reserves neighborhood. The fire department said the family made it out safely, however some of their pets did not.

Several other fire agencies responded to the scene to help extinguish the fire including Columbia Fire and Maury County Fire.

(Courtesy of Spring Hill Fire Department)

No other information has been released, including how the fire started.