Fire destroys old Wilson building in downtown Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An investigation is underway after fire destroyed the old Wilson Sporting Goods building in Cookeville Tuesday morning.

Firefighters from several agencies responded around 1:15 a.m. to a reported fire at the facility on Depot Street. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area of Cedar, Broad and Depot streets, as the roadways would be closed for the majority of Tuesday.

No additional information was immediately released.

