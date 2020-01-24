1  of  2
Fire destroys house in Trousdale County

Local News

Trousdale County fire 1

(Courtesy: Hartsville/Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department)

TROUSDALE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Investigators are working to determine what sparked a fire that destroyed a home in Trousdale County early Friday morning.

Firefighters with Hartsville/Trousdale County Volunteer Fire Department responded around 3 a.m. to a fully-involved structure fire on Pumpkin Branch Road.

According to the fire department, firefighters arrived to find the home had already burned to the ground.

Lafayette Fire Department assisted in battling the fire, while deputies from Trousdale and Macon counties responded to the scene, as well.

No injuries were reported.

